PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a suspect related to a business burglary that occurred near W. Main and N. Ellis Street on Feb. 10.

According to a Peoria Police press release, officers arrived at the scene at approximately 7 a.m., but the suspect fled before police arrived on the scene.

Detectives identified 43-year-old Edmund Miera as a suspect and are asking the public for help locating him.

Miera is wanted on charges of business burglary and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521, Tip411, or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000