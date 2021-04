PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help identifying individuals in relation to a business burglary.

According to a Peoria Police Facebook post, the burglary took place March 21, at the Shoe Carnival located on Big Hollow Rd.

Police released six photos of people they would like to identify.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Derek Harwood at (309) 494-8388 or CrimeStoppers, anonymously at (309) 673-9000.