Peoria Police Looking for missing 11 year old

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing 11 year old.

Deshaun Parker is 5’5” tall and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue USA t-shirt, and black shoes.

Parker was last seen this evening on the 300 block of South MacArthur Highway in the area of the River West Apartments.

Anyone who has recently seen, or knows Parker’s current location, is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police department at (309) 673-4521.

