PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing person Monday.

According to a Peoria Police Department press release, 54-year-old Von Fitzpatrick was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 2, near Sheridan Road and Gale Avenue.

Fitzpatrick was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt with black jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.