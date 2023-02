PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Friday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 67-year-old Hyland Stewart was last seen Feb. 14 near the 1700 block of North Great Oak Road.

Stewart is approximately 5’5” tall, bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521.