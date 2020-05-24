UPDATE: She has been found and is home safe

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UPDATE: She has been found and is safe.

The Peoria Police Department is asking for help from members of the public in finding a missing endangered woman, Irene Kasambira, who is 76-years-old.

Kasambira is an African-American woman, is 5 foot 6 inches, and weighs 150 pounds.

She has brown eyes and has shoulder-length straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red or pink shirt, black sweater, and black pants.

She was last seen Saturday, May 23, around 6:13 p.m. in the area of the 4100 block of N. Sheridan.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Kasambira, please call the Peoria Police Department immediately at (309) 673-4521.