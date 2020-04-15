UPDATE: Missing man has been found, Peoria police say

UPDATE: The Peoria Police Department said Vernon has been located.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police said a 72-year-old Peoria man is missing and endangered.

On Wednesday, Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Amy Dotson said officers responded to the 6900 block of N Skyline Dr regarding a missing man, identified as James F. Vernon. A family member reported last having contact with Vernon over the phone around noon on Tuesday.

Vernon is described as a white man, around 5’9” – 5’10” tall, 185 lbs, with blue eyes and grey hair, and mostly balding.

Those who have seen or know Vernon’s whereabouts, are encouraged to call the PPD immediately at (309) 673-4521.