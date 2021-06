PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help locating a missing endangered man Monday.

According to Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, 79-year-old Willie McGhee was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, June 27, near Northmoor Rd. and University St.

McGhee has brown eyes, is bald, wears eyeglasses, and might be wearing a straw hat. McGhee may be in need of medication.

Anyone who has seen McGhee is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309)-673-4521.