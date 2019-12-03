Peoria police looking for missing, endangered man

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man considered missing and endangered.

Police said 43-year-old Shedrick P. McShan was last seen at approximately 3:44 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Sheridan Road. McShan was identified as a black male, 5’3” tall, 220lbs, with brown eyes and black braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “King” in gold lettering.

McShan is in need of medication and it is not believed he has any with him. Those with information are encouraged to call the PPD at (309) 673-4521.

This story will be updated.