PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help to locate a missing endangered person Tuesday.

According to Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, police are looking for 55-year-old Angela M. Seifried, who was last seen May 12, near University St. and Teton Dr.

Seifried is 5’04”tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Seifried is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.