Peoria Police looking for missing, endangered woman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman considered missing and endangered.

Thursday, the PPD said 70-year-old Deborah A. Whited was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 1200 block of W Northmoor. Whited is described as 5’01”, 160 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

She may be driving a 2010 maroon Ford Focus with Illinois license plates “MIMIW49.”

Those who may have seen or know the whereabouts of Whited are encouraged to call the PPD at (309) 673-4521.