Peoria Police looking for missing, endangered woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman considered missing and endangered.

Thursday, the PPD said 70-year-old Deborah A. Whited was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 1200 block of W Northmoor. Whited is described as 5’01”, 160 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

She may be driving a 2010 maroon Ford Focus with Illinois license plates “MIMIW49.”

Those who may have seen or know the whereabouts of Whited are encouraged to call the PPD at (309) 673-4521.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

DCP PROMise of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCP PROMise of Hope"

100+ Who Care Tazewell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "100+ Who Care Tazewell County"

Understanding Law Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Understanding Law Enforcement"

COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19"

Easterseals helps Peoria boy find independenc

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easterseals helps Peoria boy find independenc"

HB 5558 gives licensing option to cosmetologists, barbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "HB 5558 gives licensing option to cosmetologists, barbers"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News