PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man Friday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 28-year-old Joshua Hurts is a Peoria resident but was last seen in Bourbonnais, IL.

Hurts is about 5’06” with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521.