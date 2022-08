PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen Sunday near NE Madison Avenue and Wayne Street.

Hines is approximately 6’0″ tall and had brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.