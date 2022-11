PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing man Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 46-year-old James McNulty was last seen near the area of 100 N Richard Pryor Avenue Monday.

McNulty is 6’1″, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521.