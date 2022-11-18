PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is requesting the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.

Austin Burnett was last seen on Nov. 12 at approximately 8:09 a.m. in downtown Peoria. He is described as a white male, 25 years old, approximately 6’2” tall, approximately 170

pounds, brown eyes, black hair.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Burnett, please contact the Peoria Police

Department immediately at (309) 673-4521.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.