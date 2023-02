PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police need the public’s help looking for a missing man.

According to a Peoria police press release, 53-year-old Sergio Coronado was last seen Wednesday in the 500 block of NE Glen Oak Avenue.

Coronado is Hispanic, approximately 5’5″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Coronado, please call the Peoria Police Dept. immediately at (309) 673-4521.