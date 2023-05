PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to the Peoria police department, 57-year-old Randy Rhoades is currently missing from the Peoria area.

He was last seen on Friday, March 31 near the 700 block of West Joan Court,

Peoria.

Rhoades is approximately 5’10” tall, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Rhoades, please call the Peoria Police

Department immediately at (309) 673- 4521.