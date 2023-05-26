UPDATE (3:59 p.m.) According to Peoria police, Gray has been located and is safe.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man Friday.

According to a Peoria police news release, 20-year-old Richard Gray was last seen Friday at 8:30 a.m. near Latham Lane and Rosemead Drive.

Gray is approximately 5’6″ with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a Sponge Bob Jacket, red shorts, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.