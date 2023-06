PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

According to a Peoria police press release, 32-year-old Logan Dunne was last seen near the 200 block of NE Glen Oak Avenue on June 2.

Dunne is described as white, male, 5’10” tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is implored to call the Peoria police at (309) 673-4521.