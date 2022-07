PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help locating a missing man Wednesday.

According to a press release, 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr. was last seen on June 28, near Schlink and Thousand Dollar Roads in Brimfield.

Hicks has brown hair, blue eyes and is about 5’5″ tall.

Anyone with information about Hicks location is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.