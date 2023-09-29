PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen.

Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth confirms that 15-year-old Arturo Alvarado was seen Sept. 28 near the 2300 block of W. Pintura Court at 1:30 a.m.

Alvarado is described as a Hispanic male, 130 pounds, roughly 5’6″, with brown eyes with black hair.

He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants, a colored hooded sweatshirt, a red hat, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.