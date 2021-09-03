Peoria Police looking for missing woman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police department is asking for help locating a missing woman Friday.

According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, 21-year-old Sky L. Kellington was reported missing by her family at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Kellington was last seen near Main and Ellis Street at approximately 4:16 a.m. Friday. She was last seen wearing a Black crop top and black shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.

