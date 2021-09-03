Peoria Police looking for missing woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police department is asking for help locating a missing woman Friday.

According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, 21-year-old Sky L. Kellington was reported missing by her family at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Kellington was last seen near Main and Ellis Street at approximately 4:16 a.m. Friday. She was last seen wearing a Black crop top and black shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News