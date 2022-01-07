Peoria Police looking for missing woman

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help to locate a missing woman Friday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, 20-year-old Mya D. Womack was reported missing by her family at 1:21 p.m. Friday.

Womack was last seen at 9 p.m. Thursday, near Antionette and Idaho Streets. She was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, white pants with multicolor paint splotches, and red and black high-top shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521.