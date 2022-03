PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman Thursday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, 77-year-old Mary S. Heintz was last seen leaving Target on Big Hollow Road at 2:40 p.m.

She was driving a blue Honda Civic with an Illinois license plate K219635. Heintz has Brown eyes and hair and was last seen wearing dark pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521.