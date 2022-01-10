UPDATE: Peoria Police find missing woman Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE — 12:30 p.m.) — Peoria Police said 66-year-old Castle R. Theil, who was reported missing Monday, has been located and is safe.

Peoria Police are asking the public for help locating a missing and endangered Peoria woman Monday afternoon.

Police said 66-year-old Castle R. Theil was last seen at 9:15 Monday morning at a bus stop in the 3200 block of W. Richwoods Blvd. in Peoria.

Theil is a Black female approximately 5’ tall, and approximately 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green coat with black slacks.

According to police, Theil may be shopping at local stores. She also has no local family.

Those who have seen or know the whereabouts of Theil are encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.