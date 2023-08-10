PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public to help identify multiple retail theft suspects Thursday.

According to a Peoria police news release, there has been a significant increase in retail theft incidents in Peoria.

The release states that the department plans to post pictures monthly to help identify suspects and discourage criminal behavior.

The department shared 10 pictures from five retail theft incidents:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.