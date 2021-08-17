Peoria Police looking for Sunday shooting suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking for help locating a suspect in a shooting that occurred near Flora and Archer Avenue Sunday.

According to Peoria Police Lt. Briggs, the shooting happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. and sent one person to the hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers identified 29-year-old Jared M. Cameron as a suspect, but have been unsuccessful in locating him.

Cameron is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Roberto Vasquez with the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-494-8369.