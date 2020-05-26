Peoria Police looking for suspect in deadly hit and run

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in a deadly hit and run in Peoria’s South Side.

Police say a passerby called in saying they saw a person down in a driveway at the intersection of Sterling and Marting Luther King Jr. Drive (also the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive).

After investigating the scene, police determined the man, later identified as 58-year-old John B. Harvey, was hit and killed by a car.

Spokesperson Amy Dotson says the vehicle was a silver sedan and likely has front bumper damage, damage to the hood, and possible damage to the front windshield.

“The suspect has not been located, nor has the vehicle the suspect was driving,” Dotson said. “We encourage anyone with any information, big or small, to contact the Peoria Police Department, 309-673-4521, or anonymously at Crimestoppers 309-673-9000.”

Dotson says there was evidence at the scene showing a car did hit Harvey.

She adds when a car leaves the scene after hitting someone it becomes a crime.

She says Harvey’s family wants closure, and police want to find who did this.