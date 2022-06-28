PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead and police are looking for a suspect after a shooting near McClure Avenue and Broadway Street Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to a victim with a gunshot wound at approximately 4:11 p.m. Officers immediately started life-saving measures that were taken over by AMT and the Peoria Fire department when they arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Information regarding the victim and the cause of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner.

Police have identified 41-year-old Rev I. Blakes as a suspect, and are asking the public for help to locate him. Blake is wanted on charges of first-degree murder.

Blake is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, police should be notified immediately.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Allen at (309) 494-8367, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

This is Peoria’s 10th homicide of 2022.