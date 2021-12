PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 2009 sedan was stolen at gunpoint Monday morning at the Westlake Shopping Center in Peoria.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the incident occurred at 6:29 a.m. at a CEFCU ATM in the shopping center.

The suspect used a revolver to steal the car, Roth said. She said the suspect is a black male between 15 and 20 years old, and he was wearing a hoodie and red bandana.

