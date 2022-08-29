PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police detectives are looking for the individuals involved in a fight at Peoria Stadium at approximately 8 p.m. Friday.

According to a Peoria police press release, the stadium was evacuated after school resource officers struck their batons against the metal bench to break up a fight that involved several adults and juveniles.

The sound was misheard by many and caused many people to run from their seats.

Peoria Police Juvenile Detectives are currently following up on this investigation and are working to arrest any individuals involved in the fight.

“Our high school student-athletes deserve the opportunity to have their sporting events in peace

and showcase their skills,” said Eric Echevarria, Peoria Police Chief. “We will not tolerate

anyone wanting to cause problems at what should be a family fun event. We will arrest all those

who want to cause havoc and disorder.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police Juvenile Detective Irving at 309-494-8368, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.