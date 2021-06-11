Peoria Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday, June 5.

According to Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, police responded to the area around 10:33 a.m. near Perry Ave. and Main St. They found a pedestrian with multiple, serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police determined that a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer hit the pedestrian and fled the scene. The suspect vehicle is believed to have damage on the front end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria Police Department Traffic Officer Jared Moore at (309) 494-8487 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.