Peoria Police make arrest after armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested 20-year-old Damarious Matthews after an armed robbery Saturday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, officers were approached by a man in the area of Sam J. Stone Avenue and William Kumpf Boulevard around 1:26 a.m. who told police that he had been robbed.

The man said he was giving a ride to Matthews when he pulled a firearm and demanded money and the man’s phone.

Officers searched the area and observed someone matching Matthew’s description near Romeo B Garrett Avenue and William Kumpf Boulevard, and established a perimeter. Matthews was eventually located by a K-9 officer hiding behind shrubbery, with a loaded firearm, and the stolen phone and money.

Matthews was arrested for armed robbery and transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411, or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-4521.