PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested a man after responding to a shooting incident near Perry Avenue and Wayne Street at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.

According to a Peoria Police press release, patrol officers, neighborhood services officers, and crime scene unit officers responded to the incident and located no victims.

Detectives identified 25-year-old Ernesto Tello as a suspect, who was located and arrested near Warren Street and Jefferson Avenue.

After being interviewed by police, Tello was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Tello has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.