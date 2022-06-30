PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has made an arrest related to an armed robbery that occurred on June 13.

According to a Peoria police press release, 45-year-old Valen T. Williams was arrested for armed robbery Thursday.

The armed business robbery occurred at a business near Lincoln Avenue and Laramie Street. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained photographs of the suspect, who was later identified as Williams.

Williams was located at approximately 12:54 p.m. Thursday, near W. Wiswall Street and S. Madison Park Terrace. He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521, Tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 309-673-9000