PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man for a business burglary that occurred near Voris and Bond Streets Monday night.

According to a Peoria police press release, 33-year-old Derrell L. Curtis was arrested for burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Police initially arrived on the scene at 11:10 p.m. Monday and noticed a broken window on the northwest side of the building. Officers and K9 searched the outside of the business and located Curtis hiding under a staircase in the back of the building.

Curtis had a backpack on his person that contained stolen property from the business and tools used for the burglary.

Curtis was taken into custody without incident and has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.