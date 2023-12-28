PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man in connection to a 2019 murder case on Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers identified 31-year-old Lionell L. Harris as a suspect in the death of 30-year-old Michael Shipley.

Harris was already in custody at the Peoria County Jail when he was arrested for first-degree murder and home invasion.

Officers began the investigation in February 2019, after finding Shipley dead with an apparent gunshot wound after performing a wellness check.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

In October, Harris was convicted of murder in connection with the shooting death of Daryl Keller who was found near the entrance of the Landmark Apartments.

Keller was found dead on Nov. 19, 2018, in the 200 block of Sand Street. Harris, who acted as his own attorney, denied the allegations and did not take the stand at his trial.

He faces at least 45 years in prison on the Keller homicide. If he’s convicted of the Shipley murder, he’ll face a mandatory life sentence as state law requires that if a person is convicted of two or more murders.