Peoria police make arrest in attempted ATM robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested a man who attempted to steal an ATM at Theo’s Ice Cream on Aug. 15.

According to a Peoria Police press release, during the course of the investigation with help from the Peoria County Sheriff’s office, police identified 32-year-old Joshua M. Bowen as a suspect.

Bowen was located near Lincoln Avenue and Ligonier Street on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and was taken into custody.

Bowen has been arrested for felony criminal damage to property and attempted felony theft. Bowen has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521.