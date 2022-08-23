PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 29-year-old Kevin L. Boyce Jr. was arrested near 4000 Brandywine Drive by members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

He allegedly shot an adult female at around 7 a.m. Sunday morning. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boyce was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, domestic battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal damage to property.

He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or CrimeStoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000