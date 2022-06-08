PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested after an investigation into the illegal sale of narcotics near N. Gale Avenue and N. Douglas Street.

Accoding to a Peoria Police press release, 25-year-old Stefan Brown was detained after police executed a court-authorized search warrant on the residence at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday.

During the search, officers located three illegal handguns, 706 grams of cannabis, ammunition, and drug packaging equipment.

Brown was arrested for three counts of unlawful use of weapons, armed violence, no foid, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cannabis (over 500 grams), and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.