PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man on for allegedly having a handgun and illegal drugs near Bigelow Street and Nebraska Avenue on Wednesday.

According to Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, officers stopped a vehicle near that intersection around 4:10 p.m. and then asked the driver, 24-year-old Richard J. Sellers III, to leave the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, officers allegedly located a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, illegal drugs, and a large amount of currency, Roth said.

Sellers was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of cannabis, and several traffic violations.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.