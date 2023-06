PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police say they arrested multiple people after a hit-and-run on War Memorial near Knoxville Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect’s car was a Hyundai Elantra, and people fled from that car. Multiple vehicles were involved, and Illinois State Police were on scene.

There are no injuries.

This is a developing story, we will update you when more information is available.