PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers with the Peoria Police Department has made an arrest related to a shooting that occurred near Trewyn Avenue and Oregan Street at approximately 10:54 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police press release, police initially responded to the area on a four-round shot spotter, but located nothing at the scene.

Police later responded to a report of a man, 29-year-old Jerrell L. Hardges, who was struck by a vehicle. Hardges had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police located the driver of the vehicle who struck Harges, and learned he had been firing a gun in the area of Trewyn Avenue and Oregan Street. He struck the driver’s vehicle with gunfire and she received minor injuries from the gunfire. Harges was struck by the vehicle during this incident.

Harges was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm and has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.