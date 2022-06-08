PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arested a man in connection to a Taft Homes shooting Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, Police arrested 27-year-old Shyheim Chapai for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Chapai was the suspect in the shooting incident that occurred at 8:54 p.m. on June 2, when two vehicles and an apartment building were struck by gunfire.

No one was injured during the incident.

On Tuesday, Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division located Chapai near Adams and Hancock Streets. He was taken into custody without incident.

Chapai has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.