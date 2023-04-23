PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced they recently made weapon-related arrests in two separate incidents.

According to two separate Peoria police press releases:

44-year-old Gwendolyn A. Smith was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, reckless discharge of a firearm, no FOID, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Friday.

23-year-old Kyle A. Patrick was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless driving, six counts of disobeying traffic control signals and disobeying stop signs Saturday.

On Friday, Peoria police responded to a one-round shot spotter near the area near Madison Avenue and Green Street. Officers located Smith in a vehicle near the scene and observed drugs in the vehicle. Officers located a handgun on her person while detaining her.

On Saturday, officers observed a vehicle driving recklessly near Washington and Walnut and conducted a traffic stop on Patrick. Officers located a handgun on his person, and an additional handgun and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Both Smith and Patrick have been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information can contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.