Peoria Police make vehicle burglary arrest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police made an arrest after a report of a person attempting to break into a car in the area of Stonegate Road and Wyss Lane at approximately 3:37 a.m. Thursday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, officers set up a perimeter in the area and located a suspect hiding behind a residence, who was taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest, officers found possible stolen property inside the backpack the suspect was carrying. The suspect was arrested for obstructing/resisting a peace officer and burglary to a motor vehicle.

The suspect’s name was not released by police. When WMBD asked why the suspect’s name is being kept secret, Peoria Police Department spokesperson Semone Roth said this was a decision made by Captain Michael Clark, but the man’s arrest is not part of a bigger investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.