PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man said he was robbed by four others near Central and Arcadia avenues on Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers responded to an armed robbery at 12:28 a.m. A man at the scene told police he was approached by four masked men as he was exiting his vehicle.

The suspects attacked the victim and took several items before fleeing the scene down Arcadia. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.