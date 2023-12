PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Dept. needs the public’s help finding a missing woman, according to a Peoria police news release.

26-year-old Shenita Funches was reported missing by her family on Dec. 18 and was last seen on Dec. 16 near the 1800 block of N. Knoxville Avenue around 7 p.m.

Fucnhes is described as black, roughly 5’05” tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Funches is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Dept. at (309) 673-4521.