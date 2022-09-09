PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect in a shooting that took place Wednesday, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

At 2:13 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and N. Hightower Street for a report of shots fired.

Through an investigation, officers identified 30-year-old Duran K. Gladney as a suspect in the shooting. Gladney is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and criminal damage to property.

Police are now asking for help finding Gladney, as they have been unable to find him so far. Gladney is considered armed and dangerous, so police asked neighbors to immediately notify them if he is seen.

Gladney is described as a black male, approximately 5’09”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers are still investigating the shooting. Those with any additional information on the shooting are encouraged to contact Detective Chavez at (309) 494-8356, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.