PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon that no arrests have been made in a shooting late Friday night where a person was shot near a South Peoria park.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of West Hurlburt which is near that streets’ intersection with MacArthur Highway and on the corner of Martin L. King, Jr. Park.

Officers were called the area just before 11 p.m. after the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that 13 rounds had been fired. When they arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been shot.

First-responders began life-saving measures and the man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in stable condition.

There is no suspect information, said Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.